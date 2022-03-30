ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) Trading 25% Higher

ARC Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLY – Get Rating) shot up 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 1,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15.
About ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARC Group (RLLY)
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.