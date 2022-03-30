Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) will announce $3.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80 billion. Aramark reported sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $15.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.37 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.32 billion to $16.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of ARMK traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.84. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Aramark by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Aramark by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Aramark by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 9.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Aramark by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

