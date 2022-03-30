Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:APVO opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $31.76.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 231.51% and a negative return on equity of 357.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

