AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) to announce $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.98. AptarGroup reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $813.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

AptarGroup stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.