Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.8% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 68.8% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $178.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

