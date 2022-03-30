Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Short Interest Update

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,400 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the February 28th total of 371,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,420. Apollo Endosurgery has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 7.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.83.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 148.35% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

