Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.07

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.07 and traded as high as $14.37. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 1,082,544 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 71.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 81.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

