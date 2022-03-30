Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.42

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.42 and last traded at $45.60, with a volume of 2310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APEMY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aperam from €65.00 ($71.43) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Aperam in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aperam currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.97.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aperam S.A. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Aperam’s payout ratio is 13.47%.

Aperam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

