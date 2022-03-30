Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in AON by 4.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in AON by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in AON by 3.9% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in AON by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock opened at $325.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.62. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $223.19 and a twelve month high of $329.58.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

AON announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

