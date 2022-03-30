Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in March

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Antibe Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.02% and a negative net margin of 244.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

