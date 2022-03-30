Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $559.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anthem’s FY2023 earnings at $32.86 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $492.05.

ANTM opened at $491.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $124.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.32. Anthem has a 12-month low of $349.05 and a 12-month high of $492.22.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Anthem will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

