Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $477.00 to $541.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Anthem traded as high as $491.33 and last traded at $487.12, with a volume of 19335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $484.79.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.05.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $457.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

