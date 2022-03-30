Andrew Croft Acquires 134 Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Stock

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) insider Andrew Croft acquired 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,464 ($19.18) per share, with a total value of £1,961.76 ($2,569.77).

LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,517.50 ($19.88) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,452.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,544.39. The company has a market capitalization of £8.21 billion and a PE ratio of 28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23. St. James’s Place plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.83).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 40.41 ($0.53) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on STJ. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.01) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($21.09) to GBX 1,680 ($22.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.27) to GBX 1,600 ($20.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,642.78 ($21.52).

St. James’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

