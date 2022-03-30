Andrew Croft Acquires 134 Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Stock

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) insider Andrew Croft acquired 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,464 ($19.18) per share, with a total value of £1,961.76 ($2,569.77).
LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,517.50 ($19.88) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,452.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,544.39. The company has a market capitalization of £8.21 billion and a PE ratio of 28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23. St. James’s Place plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.83).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 40.41 ($0.53) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.17%.
St. James’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)
St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.
Featured Stories
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.