Andrew Briggs Sells 47,227 Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) insider Andrew Briggs sold 47,227 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.45), for a total value of £304,614.15 ($399,022.99).

Shares of LON:PHNX traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 636.60 ($8.34). 789,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,419. The company has a market cap of £6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.23. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 559.20 ($7.33) and a one year high of GBX 764.37 ($10.01). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 643.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 648.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 24.80 ($0.32) dividend. This is an increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.96%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.55%.

PHNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.41) to GBX 750 ($9.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 760 ($9.96) to GBX 800 ($10.48) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.68) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 792.25 ($10.38).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

