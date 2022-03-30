Andrew Briggs Sells 47,227 Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) insider Andrew Briggs sold 47,227 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.45), for a total value of £304,614.15 ($399,022.99).
Shares of LON:PHNX traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 636.60 ($8.34). 789,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,419. The company has a market cap of £6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.23. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 559.20 ($7.33) and a one year high of GBX 764.37 ($10.01). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 643.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 648.73.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 24.80 ($0.32) dividend. This is an increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.96%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.55%.
Phoenix Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.
