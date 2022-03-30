Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 238 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 44.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,968,000 after acquiring an additional 656,752 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of 3M by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,984,000 after acquiring an additional 574,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $67,950,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley cut 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus dropped their price objective on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,690,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,635. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

