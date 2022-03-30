Andesa Financial Management Inc. Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.19. 4,423,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,824,132. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.11 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

