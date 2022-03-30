Andesa Financial Management Inc. Purchases 14,438 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,438 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up 1.2% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,433,000 after buying an additional 1,981,012 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,496,000 after buying an additional 1,555,206 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,623,000 after buying an additional 1,357,300 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,281,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,575,000 after buying an additional 640,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,380,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,176,000 after buying an additional 586,220 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.18.

MCHP stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.78. 4,396,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,296,606. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

