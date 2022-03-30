Andesa Financial Management Inc. Makes New $219,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 385 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,777 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $569.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $252.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $348.84 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.89.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

