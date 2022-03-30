Andesa Financial Management Inc. Increases Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYF opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on SYF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.16.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

