Andesa Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.53.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.06. 1,427,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,590. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.14 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.03. The company has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

