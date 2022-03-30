Andesa Financial Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,589,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,194. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

