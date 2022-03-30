Andesa Financial Management Inc. Acquires 209 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.08. 5,015,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,800,731. The company has a market cap of $150.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.68 and its 200-day moving average is $90.21.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

