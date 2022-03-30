Analyzing LiveRamp (RAMP) and Its Competitors

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) is one of 137 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare LiveRamp to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get LiveRamp alerts:

93.1% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp’s peers have a beta of 1.50, indicating that their average share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for LiveRamp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveRamp Competitors 726 3183 4949 96 2.49

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 38.40%. Given LiveRamp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveRamp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -7.37% 0.09% 0.08% LiveRamp Competitors -41.58% -1,520.89% -10.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LiveRamp and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $443.03 million -$90.27 million -70.50 LiveRamp Competitors $908.60 million -$3.10 million -20.05

LiveRamp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

LiveRamp peers beat LiveRamp on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.