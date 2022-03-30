Analyzing ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM)

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY – Get Rating) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

ImageWare Systems has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorsport Games has a beta of -3.3, meaning that its stock price is 430% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ImageWare Systems and Motorsport Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImageWare Systems 286.20% -55.16% 89.37% Motorsport Games -294.13% -73.08% -59.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.9% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ImageWare Systems and Motorsport Games’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImageWare Systems $4.78 million 1.14 -$7.25 million $0.01 1.58 Motorsport Games $19.05 million 1.77 -$1.76 million N/A N/A

Motorsport Games has higher revenue and earnings than ImageWare Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ImageWare Systems and Motorsport Games, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Motorsport Games 0 1 2 0 2.67

Motorsport Games has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 952.63%. Given Motorsport Games’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Motorsport Games is more favorable than ImageWare Systems.

Summary

ImageWare Systems beats Motorsport Games on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImageWare Systems (Get Rating)

ImageWare Systems, Inc. provides defense-grade biometric identification and authentication solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers IWS Biometric Engine, a biometric identity and authentication database built for multi-biometric enrollment, management, and authentication. The company also provides ImageWare Authenticate, a biometric multi-factor authentication solution for the enterprise; IWS EPI Suite, an ID software solution for producing, issuing, and managing secure credentials and personal identification cards; IWS EPI Builder, a software development kit and a secure credential component of identity management and security solutions, which offers various ID functionality. In addition, it offers IWS Law Enforcement, a digital booking, identification, and investigative platform that enables users to digitally capture, store, search, and retrieve images and demographic data; and BioIntellic, a facial matching and anti-spoofing product. It serves law enforcement and non-governmental sectors, including commercial, consumer, and healthcare applications. ImageWare Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Motorsport Games (Get Rating)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

