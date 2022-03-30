Analyzing Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enovix and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -97.64% -47.41% Eos Energy Enterprises -2,701.52% -144.26% -63.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enovix and Eos Energy Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A N/A -$125.87 million N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises $4.60 million 48.09 -$124.22 million ($2.37) -1.73

Eos Energy Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Enovix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.2% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Enovix and Eos Energy Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Eos Energy Enterprises 0 2 5 0 2.71

Enovix presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.26%. Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 351.22%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Enovix.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats Enovix on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovix (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.