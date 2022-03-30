Analyzing Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

47.8% of Butterfly Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Butterfly Network and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butterfly Network -51.80% -25.48% -18.67% Hyperfine N/A -60.78% -13.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Butterfly Network and Hyperfine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butterfly Network 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hyperfine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Butterfly Network currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 163.16%. Given Butterfly Network’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Butterfly Network is more favorable than Hyperfine.

Risk & Volatility

Butterfly Network has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Butterfly Network and Hyperfine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butterfly Network $62.56 million 15.90 -$32.41 million ($0.18) -28.50 Hyperfine $1.50 million 48.30 -$64.85 million N/A N/A

Butterfly Network has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine.

Summary

Butterfly Network beats Hyperfine on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Butterfly Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc., a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet. The company serves healthcare practitioners. Butterfly Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut.

Hyperfine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyperfine Inc. is a groundbreaking medical device company which created Swoop(R), first FDA-cleared portable MRI system(TM). Hyperfine Inc., formerly known as HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp., is based in GUILFORD, Conn.

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.