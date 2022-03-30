Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Symrise (SY1)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Symrise (FRA: SY1) recently:

3/29/2022 – Symrise was given a new €115.00 ($126.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/28/2022 – Symrise was given a new €138.00 ($151.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/28/2022 – Symrise was given a new €135.00 ($148.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/24/2022 – Symrise was given a new €119.00 ($130.77) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/23/2022 – Symrise was given a new €125.00 ($137.36) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/23/2022 – Symrise was given a new €124.00 ($136.26) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/22/2022 – Symrise was given a new €135.00 ($148.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/16/2022 – Symrise was given a new €135.00 ($148.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/15/2022 – Symrise was given a new €116.00 ($127.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/10/2022 – Symrise was given a new €135.00 ($148.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/9/2022 – Symrise was given a new €117.00 ($128.57) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/2/2022 – Symrise was given a new €138.00 ($151.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/2/2022 – Symrise was given a new €113.00 ($124.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/1/2022 – Symrise was given a new €133.00 ($146.15) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/1/2022 – Symrise was given a new €131.00 ($143.96) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/1/2022 – Symrise was given a new €115.00 ($126.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/1/2022 – Symrise was given a new €125.00 ($137.36) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/1/2022 – Symrise was given a new €116.00 ($127.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/28/2022 – Symrise was given a new €141.00 ($154.95) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/8/2022 – Symrise was given a new €133.00 ($146.15) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/3/2022 – Symrise was given a new €111.00 ($121.98) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/31/2022 – Symrise was given a new €125.00 ($137.36) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

Shares of SY1 stock traded up €1.75 ($1.92) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €109.75 ($120.60). 398,171 shares of the stock were exchanged. Symrise AG has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($80.75). The company’s 50 day moving average is €104.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €116.08.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

