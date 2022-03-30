Analysts Set Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Price Target at $154.83

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on U. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company.

Unity Software stock traded up $5.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.92. 3,543,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488,543. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.39. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $3,513,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 358,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,952,276. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 276.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

