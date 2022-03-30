Analysts Set Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target at $38.73

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.82.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price target on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TCOM stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,146,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,412,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $1.06. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

