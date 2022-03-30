Analysts Set Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target at $40.50

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGHT. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sight Sciences from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Shares of SGHT traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.94. 8,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 20.26 and a current ratio of 20.51. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth $6,810,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,324,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sight Sciences (Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.