Analysts Set KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) PT at $23.00

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

KAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $4,596,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,477,000 after buying an additional 1,108,428 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth about $536,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 657,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after buying an additional 36,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 70,552 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.89, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

