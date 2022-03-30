Analysts Set Expectations for Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.15.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($42.54) earnings per share.

CHK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

CHK opened at $86.81 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $90.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 139,733.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,705,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 71.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 42,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

