Analysts Set Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Price Target at C$15.72

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.72.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$13.25 price objective on Element Fleet Management and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$14.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of EFN opened at C$12.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 16.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.50, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.91. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$11.61 and a twelve month high of C$15.28.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$245.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total value of C$527,087.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,075,262.65.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

