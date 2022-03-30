Analysts Set ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Target Price at $75.00

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $53.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 40.75% and a negative net margin of 408.87%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

