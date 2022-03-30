Analysts Expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). Gevo posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on GEVO. Citigroup began coverage on Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

GEVO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,805,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,234,945. Gevo has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $969.55 million, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 3.22.

In other Gevo news, Director Gary W. Mize bought 35,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Gevo by 8.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 291,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gevo by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 92,192 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Gevo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gevo by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 41,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

