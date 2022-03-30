Analysts Expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Fox Factory posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fox Factory.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fox Factory by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 3.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

FOXF stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.52. The stock had a trading volume of 258,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,777. Fox Factory has a one year low of $93.42 and a one year high of $190.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Fox Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.