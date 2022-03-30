Analysts Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.94 Million

Brokerages expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) to report $297.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $292.90 million and the highest is $306.62 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $223.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $291.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 569,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 463,331 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 46.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.58, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.09. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

