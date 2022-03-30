Analysts Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year sales of $8.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS.

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.30.

Shares of WSM stock traded up $7.26 on Tuesday, hitting $155.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,806. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $127.85 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.14 and its 200-day moving average is $171.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,100. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,043,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425,621 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after purchasing an additional 309,298 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $49,289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,644,000 after buying an additional 284,213 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

