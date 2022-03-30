Analysts Anticipate Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to Announce -$0.32 EPS

Analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings. Viracta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 184.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.46). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viracta Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $40,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $58,458. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIRX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.88. 4,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,511. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.59.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

