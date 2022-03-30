Analysts Anticipate Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Will Post Earnings of -$1.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPSTGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.19). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.61) to ($3.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($4.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tempest Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 1,581.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 77,779 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPST opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a current ratio of 10.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89.

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

