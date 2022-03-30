Analysts Anticipate Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. Talos Energy reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 185.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Talos Energy.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

TALO stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.47. 19,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Talos Energy has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $19.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $62,225,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 43.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

