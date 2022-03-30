Analysts Anticipate SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SkillSoft.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKIL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkillSoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of SkillSoft stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. SkillSoft has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SkillSoft by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,851 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SkillSoft in the 4th quarter worth $518,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in SkillSoft in the 4th quarter worth $517,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SkillSoft by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in SkillSoft in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

