Analysts Anticipate Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Post -$1.21 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Rating) to announce earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.12). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($4.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.67) to ($2.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RLMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Shares of RLMD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.07. 378,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,891. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,385,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 174,994 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 946,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after buying an additional 726,313 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 503,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after buying an additional 30,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after buying an additional 422,982 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after buying an additional 90,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

