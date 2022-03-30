Analysts Anticipate Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Will Post Earnings of $5.65 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) will report $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.84 to $7.26. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings of $4.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $16.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $21.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.34 to $14.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on RS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $3,089,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,634 shares of company stock worth $20,534,057. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $185.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $198.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.76. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

