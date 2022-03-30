Analysts Anticipate INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to Announce -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. INmune Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.12) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover INmune Bio.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.
Shares of INMB stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $8.57. 1,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.95 and a quick ratio of 18.95. The stock has a market cap of $153.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.94. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,341,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in INmune Bio by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 86,836 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in INmune Bio by 90.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 59,953 shares in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About INmune Bio (Get Rating)
INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
