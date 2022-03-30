Analysts Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.56 Billion

Analysts expect that Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) will announce $30.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.21 billion to $31.90 billion. Ford Motor posted sales of $33.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $142.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.08 billion to $147.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $151.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $150.02 billion to $154.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 14,684 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

