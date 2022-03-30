Analysts Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $480.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $480.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $486.00 million and the lowest is $474.10 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $426.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. The firm had revenue of $477.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.16. 863,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,476. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

