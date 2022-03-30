Analysts Anticipate Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $433.41 Million

Brokerages predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) will post $433.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $422.53 million and the highest is $456.72 million. Driven Brands posted sales of $329.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

DRVN stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 246,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,062. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 693.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 5,815.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,903,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,991,000 after buying an additional 1,871,293 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 63.2% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,954 shares in the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Driven Brands by 131.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after purchasing an additional 663,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Driven Brands by 43.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,463,000 after acquiring an additional 599,220 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

