Analysts Anticipate Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Post Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) to post $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.35. Costco Wholesale reported earnings per share of $2.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $12.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.64 to $13.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $14.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.89.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.8% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST stock traded up $4.77 on Tuesday, reaching $569.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,996,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,520. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $348.84 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $520.95 and its 200 day moving average is $511.64. The company has a market cap of $252.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

