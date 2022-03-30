Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE:AMAM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,425. Ambrx Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambrx Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.
